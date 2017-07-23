Urban League receives a nearly $100,000 grant to help fund career training

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Urban League and Coalition of Healthcare Providers shared an exciting announcement Saturday evening at their headquarters on South Park Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has issued the organization a large grant. The grant, worth nearly $100,000 dollars. will go to help train workers throughout South Central Wisconsin.

More specifically, the grant funds will allow the Urban League and their business partners to train over 100 low-income job seekers for new high paying jobs in healthcare.

"The jobs pay $16 to $22 per hour giving people the opportunity to have a great careers," says Urban League President, Ruben Anthony.

Immediately following the announcement, the Urban League hosted it's 3rd annual Unity Picnic.

The Unity Picnic drew a crowd of roughly 600 community members for food, fellowship, music, dancing, kids' activities, and more.