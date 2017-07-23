Dane County Fair drawing large crowd this year despite a wet start

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every year more than 40,000 people pass through the gates of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

This year despite the weather, officials say there are still a lot of people showing up.

There is plenty of food and entertainment for people to enjoy like celebrity monkeys, a motocross exhibition, and over 10,000 youth exhibits showing off local talent.

The Dane County Fair runs through Sunday and is open from 11 am - 11pm

