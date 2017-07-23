Teenager shot on Madison's south side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are trying to figure out how a teenager was shot on Madison's south side Saturday night, but they say the victim isn't giving them information to go on.

According to a release from the Madison Police Department, officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the 4300 block of Britta Parkway, near Verona Rd. and the Beltline. They say there was a disturbance between two groups. Officers found three shell casings at the scene.

Later, a 17-year-old arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police say. They added that the victim would not give them information as to what led up to the shooting, and there was "minimal cooperation" from witnesses.