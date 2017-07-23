Man stabbed during armed robbery on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man wanted in a stabbing and robbery on the city's east side.

According to a news release, the victim was walking in the 200 block of Rosemary Ave., near Milwaukee Street, at about 2:45 Sunday morning when the suspect approached him and tried to take his wallet. The two had a confrontation, and the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim is 27 years old. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Madison Police are still looking for the suspect. They describe him as a black man, 5' 11" to 6' and skinny, between 19 and 21 years old. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with dark jeans.