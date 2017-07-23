Road rage incident turns into stabbing at Madison motel - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Road rage incident turns into stabbing at Madison motel

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested a man they say pulled a knife out on two people, stabbing one of them, after a road rage incident.  

Sidney Smith, 26, is facing multiple felony charges, according to Madison Police.  Officers say after the road rage incident, Smith followed a 46-year-old man and a 24-year-old man back to the Super 8 Motel off the W Beltline Hwy., near Fish Hatchery Rd.  Police say their fight quickly turned physical.  Smith is accused of stabbing and punching the 46-year-old and trying to stab the 24-year-old.  

The 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital.  Police say he will recover.  

