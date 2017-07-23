Madison Police search for suspicious man offering rides

Police don't know what make or model the car was, only that it was a black minivan.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for a man they say offered a woman a ride home early Sunday morning, but then took her the wrong way and wouldn't let her go.

According to a police report, the 33-year-old woman was walking near E Washington Ave. and Blount Street at about 1:30 a.m. when the suspect pulled up in a black minivan and offered her a ride home. The victim got in the car, gave her address, and the two proceeded. During the ride, the victim realized the suspect was not driving toward her home, so she tried to get out of the car. Police say the suspect grabbed her by the wrists, but she was able to get out and run to call police.

Police say the victim was not physically hurt.

The man has not been found. Police describe him as a Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, thin build, with short hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt. The minivan he was driving was black with tan leather interior, police say.