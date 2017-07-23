Madison Police search for suspicious man offering rides

Rock County Communications staff tell 27 News they got a call reporting a water rescue on the river near Traxler Park in Janesville around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police are trying to figure out how a man was shot on Madison's south side Saturday night, but they say the victim isn't giving them information to go on.
Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says you should use an alternative route if you'd been planning to drive on a portion of Highway 69 south of Verona any time soon.
Janesville Police say suspect Shane Fisher, 28, has been found and is in police custody.
When almost-empty-nester Rebecca moved back to Baraboo, she wanted to leave a legacy celebrating nature. Her passion project turned into plots of purple open for everyone to enjoy.
The Dane County Board is giving up on a plan to rename the City-County Building in Madison after former President Obama.
VFW Post 8216 unveiled the new Middleton Community Veterans' Tribute Saturday morning at Lakeview Park.
Madison Police are looking for the man they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Union St. near E Washington Ave.
Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Madison's northeast side early Saturday morning.
Part of the village of Blanchardville is under water, but people in town say it's something they've seen before.
Part of the village of Blanchardville is under water, but people in town say it's something they've seen before.More >>
