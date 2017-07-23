Jordan Spieth wins British Open

Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Police are trying to figure out how a man was shot on Madison's south side Saturday night, but they say the victim isn't giving them information to go on.More >>
When almost-empty-nester Rebecca moved back to Baraboo, she wanted to leave a legacy celebrating nature. Her passion project turned into plots of purple open for everyone to enjoy.More >>
Madison Police have arrested a man they say pulled a knife out on two people, stabbing one of them, after a road rage incident.More >>
Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.More >>
The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday.More >>
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
Janesville Police say suspect Shane Fisher, 28, has been found and is in police custody.More >>
Main Street in Darlington is among the many roads affected by flooding after the latest round of rain.More >>
The Dane County Board is giving up on a plan to rename the City-County Building in Madison after former President Obama.More >>
VFW Post 8216 unveiled the new Middleton Community Veterans' Tribute Saturday morning at Lakeview Park.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says you should use an alternative route if you'd been planning to drive on a portion of Highway 69 south of Verona any time soon.More >>
Madison Police are looking for the man they say robbed a person at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Union St. near E Washington Ave.More >>
Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Madison's northeast side early Saturday morning.More >>
