Jordan Spieth wins British Open

SOUTHPORT, MERSEYSIDE, UK (AP) --  Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.

Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots -- the same margin he started the day with -- after a final round 1-under-69.

He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.

Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.
 

  • UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

  • Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

  • Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on Dodd Trophy watch list

    Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.    Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.    The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

