Governor Walker visits residents impacted by flood damage in Cassville

Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.

CASSVILLE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker spent Sunday afternoon touring flood damage and speaking with impacted residents in Cassville.

Gov. Walker says he'll be working with Grant County officials to ensure safety for all residents impacted by heavy flooding over the weekend.

"I know it's not just the frustration and being tired with all that's happen, but just the simple reality that for a number of folks, they're going to have to look at completely different places to live," said Gov. Walker, who has declared a state of emergency for 17 counties, including Grant.

Grant County emergency management officials say so far, four homes are destroyed in Cassville and ten more have significant damage.

Mike Brinkman, who lives near Dewey Street, is one of those affected residents.

"The water was all the way up to the doors," said Brinkman, explaining when floodwaters spilled into his home and business in a matter of minutes. "All at once, maybe 15 seconds, [my] wall let go, probably 15 seconds later, water was going up my stairwell."

Floodwaters brought his basement underwater, forcing his family to completely gut it.

"The basement was all finished and it's still full of mud, everything is just shot," Brinkman said, who is also forced to save what he can and throw away the rest. "I probably had about $60,000 to $70,000 worth of electrical in my shop, it's gone."

Gov. Walker is looking to build a case to receive federal aid to help impacted residents such as Brinkman.

"It is an extremely high bar, and so we encourage folks to document as much as possible whether it's personal property, commercial property or whether it's public assets, all those things are criteria when it comes to federal assistance," said Gov. Walker.

As of Sunday, most of the floodwaters have receded in Cassville, yet many roads and yards are still covered in mud.

In addition to home damage, emergency management officials are still assessing the overall damage to roads in the county.