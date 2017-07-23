Family, community leaders demand justice after 6-year-old boy's killing

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The family of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in front of his grandmother's house Saturday night are demanding justice.



The family of Justin Evans, Jr. led an afternoon march through the streets calling for an end to violence, after he was shot while playing outside. They're also holding a vigil at the scene of the shooting.



His aunt, Jasmine Jones, tells our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV the family saw it happen and the incident has left them devastated.

"I knew my nephew wasn't going to make it," Jones says. "The way he looked at me, like he wanted to say bye to me or something. This hurts my heart. I have to live with this for the rest of my life."



Police say they're looking for suspects in the shooting. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Ed Flynn joined community activists as they went door to door Sunday afternoon asking anyone who might have information about the suspects to come forward. They say the community needs to work together.



"This is a tragedy for Justin's family," Barrett says. "It's a tragedy for this neighborhood. It's a tragedy for this city."



Justin's family says he recently graduated kindergarten and loved to go fishing.