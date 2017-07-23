Flower flag in Sauk City supports Badger Honor Flight

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Badger Honor Flight supporters are getting creative with a new fundraising effort.



Heroes for Honor, a group that formed in the Sauk Prairie area to support the honor flight, planted an American flag made of flowers. About 3,500 petunias make up the flag along River Road in Sauk City.

The group is allowing people to pick or cut sunflowers planted nearby and they ask for a donation to the Badger Honor Flight for those flowers.



