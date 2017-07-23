Phillies take series finale, 6-3, over the Brewers

Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.More >>
The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday.More >>
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.More >>
The Badgers knew they were headed to the 2017 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO. Now, they know who they will play. Wisconsin will face Baylor in the semifinals at Sprint Center on Nov. 20 at 8:30 p.m.More >>
Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of the Alaska town of Talkeetna, has died at the age of 20.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year and called a political action committee set up by some of his conservative loyalists a "scam."More >>
It was at the station where police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver about a fare before jumping into the driver's seat and driving off.More >>
Nearly 50 homeless veterans are being forced out of two state-run housing programs due to federal budget cuts, which means other transitional housing programs may face greater demand now and in the future.More >>
A doctor in Sauk City has some helpful tips for UTI's. She says new research shows cranberry juice doesn't really help.More >>
More parents could get state financial help to send their kids to private schools under a budget proposal being floated by Assembly Republicans, but the Senate GOP caucus isn't sold on the idea.More >>
Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers is the latest candidate stepping up to potentially challenge Republican Governor Scott Walker in 2018.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told 27 News Thursday that any incentive package negotiated to lure iPhone manufacturer Foxconn to Wisconsin will be separate from the 2017-19 state budget.More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Republicans told Gov. Scott Walker Thursday they have accepted the terms of a revamped transportation budget proposal he presented to legislative leaders one day earlier. Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) informed the Governor's office hand-delivered letter.More >>
