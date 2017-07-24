Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action kicked off - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action kicked off at Madison's Labor Temple Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered Sunday at the Madison Labor Temple to talk, and learn about how to fight back against high cost of housing in the area and across the country.

The event kicked off the Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action. Sunday's event showcased experts who called on people to come out and help get the word out to lawmakers and the public about the massive shortage of low income housing.

In one of his speeches, National Low Income Coalition Field Operations Manager Joe Lindstrom says, "Ultimately what we're trying to do with this week of action is we're trying to get people connected to what's going on throughout the country," adding that housing is getting more and more expensive and few people are doing anything to help the situation.

The National Housing Week of Action began Sunday, and will run through July 29th.

