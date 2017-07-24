3 masked robbers force way into Madison home, take cash from vic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

3 masked robbers force way into Madison home, take cash from victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.

Police say three men pushed their way into a home on Vernon Avenue near Martha Lane shortly before 10 p.m.  The men pointed a handgun at the victims and took cash. No one is hurt.

Police describe the suspects at black men who were dressed in all black with masks over their faces.

