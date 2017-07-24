Fitchburg police search for 3 suspects in overnight armed robbery

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are searching for three men who robbed someone overnight.

Officers got the call to the 3300 block of Leopold Way around 1:00 a.m. Monday, July 24. Three men in a black SUV drove up to the victim in a nearby parking lot. When they got out, the victim noticed two had handguns. They pointed the guns at the victim, threw the person on the ground and took money and other property. The suspects got back into the vehicle and took off.

The victim was not hurt. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 (Armed Suspect - Black Handgun): Black male in his 20s, approximately 6’1” tall, 160 lbs., with a dark complexion, wearing all black clothing.

Suspect #2 (Armed Suspect - Black Handgun): Black male in his 20s, approximately 5’8” tall, 200 lbs., stocky build, with a medium complexion, wearing dark clothing. This suspect was described as having a “unique goatee.”

Suspect #3: Black male with dark clothing. This suspect stood near the vehicle during the robbery.

Police say the vehicle was a newer model black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe.

If you know anything, call Fitchburg Police at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.