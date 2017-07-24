Vehicles damaged in shooting outside Madison hotel - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Vehicles damaged in shooting outside Madison hotel

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.

The report of shots fired came in around 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 24. Officers were sent to the Econo Lodge in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue. 

Officers found six casings and two unoccupied vehicles with damage. Police say no bullets hit the building, but they did welfare checks on everyone inside to make sure they were all okay.

There is no information on a possible suspect. Police hope to get surveillance video from the Econo Lodge once it opens for business.

