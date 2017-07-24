WI business offers implanted microchip technology to employees

RIVER FALLS (WKOW) -- Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.



Three Square Market (32M) says the chip will allow employees to make purchases in the break room, open doors, log into computers, and use other technology like copy machines.



The microchip implant is optional. The chief executive officer told our ABC affiliate KSTP that there is no GPS tracking in the chip. It's about the size of a grain of rice.



More than 50 employees will have the implant starting next week. KSTP reports each chip will cost $300 and will be paid for by 32M. The implant would be between the thumb and the forefinger.



If an employee no longer wants to be chipped, the company says the microchip pops out.



32M is based in River Falls.







