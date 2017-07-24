Two vehicles found in Rock River - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two vehicles found in Rock River

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Monday, the Janesville Fire Department located two vehicles in the Rock River.

Both vehicles were found near the 300 block of N. River Street. Recovery efforts are currently underway, however, the vehicles are still in the process of being removed.

Janesville police will release more information as it becomes available.

