Routine traffic stop ends in arrest of Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police recovered a loaded weapon from a vehicle following a routine traffic stop.

It happened Sunday evening, just after 6:00, on E. Johnson Street at N. Ingersoll. Police say a passenger in the vehicle stated the gun was his.

Dajuea Purnell (19) was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

