Fiery crash shut down parts of John Nolen Drive Sunday

Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Madison police investigate an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.More >>
When almost-empty-nester Rebecca moved back to Baraboo, she wanted to leave a legacy celebrating nature. Her passion project turned into plots of purple open for everyone to enjoy.More >>
An Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after an armed standoff on the city's northwest side that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. Police spent hours trying to negotiate with the 59-year-old man, who refused to surrender.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered Sunday at the Madison Labor Temple to talk, and learn about how to fight back against high cost of housing in the area and across the country. The event kicked off the Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action. Sunday's event showcased experts who called on people to come out and help get the word out to lawmakers and the public about the massive shortage of low income housing. In one of his speeches, National Low Inc...More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Badger Honor Flight supporters are getting creative with a new fundraising effort.More >>
Baltazar De Anda Santana left Madison Sunday morning to bike through Dane County communities continuously to raise awareness of issues impacting immigrants and refugees.More >>
Homes are destroyed in Grant County after flash flooding got so severe, about a dozen families needed to be rescued.More >>
More than 70 airplanes landed in Wausau to fuel up before heading down to Experimental Aircraft Association Airventure in Oshkosh.More >>
Every year more than 40,000 people pass through the gates of the Dane County Fair at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. This year despite the weather, officials say there are still a lot of people showing up.More >>
Janesville Police say suspect Shane Fisher, 28, has been found and is in police custody.More >>
