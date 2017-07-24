Fiery crash shut down parts of John Nolen Drive Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fiery crash shut down parts of John Nolen Drive Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called to a rollover crash shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning on John Nolen Drive.

Officers say a car was engulfed in flames and resting on the roof down a pedestrian path near Olin Park. The vehicle took out a light pole and bent several sections of the guardrail on John Nolen before leaving the roadway and landing on the path.

A 24-year-old incoherent and injured man was found nearby, denying he was the driver. That man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

