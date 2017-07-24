DeKalb police search for parents of boy found alone - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DeKalb police search for parents of boy found alone

DEKALB, IL (WKOW) -- DeKalb police say they are searching for the parent or guardian of a little boy found outside Monday morning.

According to WREX, police say the child was found around 7:15 a.m. in the 600 block of South Annie Glidden Road, near the Hampton Inn and Suites.

The boy is believed to be about four-years-old and has been non-verbal since being found.

Police are asking for his parents or legal guardian, or anyone who knows who he is, to contact them immediately.

