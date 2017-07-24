Utah parents give drugs to newborn in hospital

SPANISH FORK, UTAH (WKOW) -- A Utah couple have been arrested for allegedly giving drugs to their newborn daughter.

Colby Glen Wilde, 29, and Lacey Dawn Christenson, 26, allegedly put crushed-up painkillers on their infant's gums the day she was born to try and mask signs of addiction, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, Christenson had been heavily using heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy.

A police press release reports: "They admitted that after their daughter was born on April 9, later that same day, Wilde applied some of the crushed Suboxone pills to the infant’s gums while nurses and other medical staff were out of the room. Wilde and Christenson told investigators they talked to friends about how to mask signs of drug dependence in an infant, and that they discussed this issue with each other."

Police say this is not their first contact with the couple. In June, Wilde was arrested for DUI, possession of heroin and methamphetamine and more after a report of a theft in progress at Walmart. When he ran from Walmart, he handed the car seat holding his baby daughter to a stranger. Christensen was in the store with her other three young children during the incident and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

While the parents were in jail, authorities were contacted by a woman asked to care for the pets at Wilde and Christenson's home. She told deputies that she found numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and discovered items of drug paraphernalia in many different areas of the home, including next to a baby bassinet, next to a child’s sippy cup and others. Suboxone was also found.

The parents were additionally charged with four counts each of child endangerment.

The children were tested, and the two younger boys, Wilde and Christenson's biological sons, tested positive for methamphetamine. The infant girl tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and morphine.

The oldest boy's father took custody of all four children, not wanting to separate them.

By July 5, both were released on bail. Investigators received a tip that the two were using drugs again and they obtained another search warrant for their home. When investigators served the search warrant they found Wilde smoking heroin.

Wilde and Christenson were arrested again.