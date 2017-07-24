MPD: Madison man in wheelchair struck in hit-and-run crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Madison man in wheelchair struck in hit-and-run crash

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Madison man in a wheelchair was in a downtown crosswalk Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Madison police say the victim was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to be seriously hurt. A witness told police the driver "just took off" after hitting the wheelchair.

Police say the crash happened as the SUV turned left from W. Mifflin St. onto North Broom St. A witness told police there was a loud bang as the two connected. He ran to provide aid to the victim while simultaneously calling 911.

Police say the SUV is a silver Suzuki Vitara. Anyone with information on its whereabouts, or who would have been driving it should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.