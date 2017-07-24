Plane crashes in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting an airplane had crash landed in a cornfield Saturday afternoon.

When deputies arrived on Phelps Road in the Township of Green Lake, they found a 61-year-old man and a nine-year-old boy uninjured. The pilot stated, while in a holding pattern waiting to fly to the EAA in Oshkosh, the plane suddenly stopped making power and he was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane was flying from Ohio.

Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and responded to the scene and took over the investigation.