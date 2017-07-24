Appeal of UW student's sex assault conviction possible after judge questions verdict

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's the possibility of an appeal of a suspended, UW-Madison student's sex assault conviction, after a Dane County judge questions the jury verdict in the case.

Judge Josann Reynolds took her lack of confidence in the verdict into account when she sentenced 22-year-old Nathan Friar to a term of probation for second degree sexual assault, rejecting forcing Friar to spend any time behind bars. Prosecutors asked for seven years in prison.

"For Nathan Friar to walk away with only eight years of probation, I feel is kind of absurd," the victim tells 27 News. 27 News does not identify the victims of sexual assault.

Friar's attorney says Reynolds' expression of doubt in the jury's verdict bolsters possible grounds to ask for the conviction to be overturned.

"When the judge mentioned it herself, it reinforced the need to investigate and research that," attorney Cole Ruby says.

