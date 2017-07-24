TRAFFIC ALERT: Middleton street closures due to Beltline construction

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they will be working on the Beltline bridges over Terrace Avenue starting this week.

Work includes re-decking and making other minor repairs. The project is expected to last through 11/22. Streets and ramps affected during the project include:

University Avenue/Highway 14 on-ramp to eastbound (southbound) Beltline

Greenway Boulevard on-ramp to westbound (northbound) Beltline

Terrace Avenue under the Beltline (sidewalk will remain open most of the time)

Signed detoured route will be posted for Highway 14/University Avenue drivers intending to travel south. The detour will utilize the westbound Beltline to the Century Avenue/Airport Road interchange. Terrace Avenue will remain accessible for the two employers in the area, SACO Foods and Department of Veterans Health Administration.