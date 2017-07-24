TRAFFIC ALERT: Middleton street closures due to Beltline construction

Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Police in DeKalb have located the parents of a little boy found alone.More >>
Police in DeKalb have located the parents of a little boy found alone.More >>
An Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after an armed standoff on the city's northwest side that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. Police spent hours trying to negotiate with the 59-year-old man, who refused to surrender.More >>
An Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after an armed standoff on the city's northwest side that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. Police spent hours trying to negotiate with the 59-year-old man, who refused to surrender.More >>
An American college student who was arrested in China one week ago after allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a dispute over a fare has been released, according to a U.S. senator. Steve Daines, the U.S. Senator from Montana, released a statement today announcing the release of Guthrie McLean, 25, at 2 a.m. local time in China.More >>
An American college student who was arrested in China one week ago after allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a dispute over a fare has been released, according to a U.S. senator. Steve Daines, the U.S. Senator from Montana, released a statement today announcing the release of Guthrie McLean, 25, at 2 a.m. local time in China.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered Sunday at the Madison Labor Temple to talk, and learn about how to fight back against high cost of housing in the area and across the country. The event kicked off the Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action. Sunday's event showcased experts who called on people to come out and help get the word out to lawmakers and the public about the massive shortage of low income housing. In one of his speeches, National Low Inc...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- People gathered Sunday at the Madison Labor Temple to talk, and learn about how to fight back against high cost of housing in the area and across the country. The event kicked off the Our Homes, Our Voices National Housing Week of Action. Sunday's event showcased experts who called on people to come out and help get the word out to lawmakers and the public about the massive shortage of low income housing. In one of his speeches, National Low Inc...More >>
Fitchburg police are searching for three men who robbed someone overnight.More >>
Fitchburg police are searching for three men who robbed someone overnight.More >>
Crews will be back on the Rock River Monday searching for Dakota Giese, who fell into the river Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.More >>
Crews will be back on the Rock River Monday searching for Dakota Giese, who fell into the river Saturday night and hasn't been seen since.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>