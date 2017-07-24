TRAFFIC ALERT: Middleton street closures due to Beltline constru - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Middleton street closures due to Beltline construction

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they will be working on the Beltline bridges over Terrace Avenue starting this week.

Work includes re-decking and making other minor repairs. The project is expected to last through 11/22. Streets and ramps affected during the project include: 

  • University Avenue/Highway 14 on-ramp to eastbound (southbound) Beltline
  • Greenway Boulevard on-ramp to westbound (northbound) Beltline
  • Terrace Avenue under the Beltline (sidewalk will remain open most of the time)

Signed detoured route will be posted for Highway 14/University Avenue drivers intending to travel south. The detour will utilize the westbound Beltline to the Century Avenue/Airport Road interchange. Terrace Avenue will remain accessible for the two employers in the area, SACO Foods and Department of Veterans Health Administration.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.