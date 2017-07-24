Mental health may be factor in Madison restaurant attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mental health of a man charged in a frightening attack at a Madison restaurant may be a factor in how the criminal case against him is resolved.



49-year old Rickey Resch of Madison made his first court appearance Monday, in connection with the stabbing of a 63-year old man in a wheelchair at Longhorn Steakhouse on South Gammon Road. Sources tell 27 News Resch has been at a state mental health facility since the July 6 attack, and was recently transferred to the Dane County jail.



Court Commissioner Jason Hanson asked Resch's attorney, assistant state public defender Peter Middleton, if there was any reason to doubt Resch was competent to under the legal proceeding against him. Middleton said he was not prepared Monday to broach Resch's mental health, and any impact on his understanding of the case.



Hanson set Resch's bail at $20,000, calling what happened "...an utter disregard for human life."



Police say Resch attacked the man without provocation, and stabbed him with a restaurant steak knife as many as eight times. They say a restaurant host and others stopped Resch's attack.



Authorities say the victim - from Freeport, Il. - continues to recover.