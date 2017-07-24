Wall Street Journal: Foxconn will choose Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News is working to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that tech manufacturer Foxconn will choose a Wisconsin site for its expansion into the U.S.

The Journal is reporting the company, based in Taiwan, could hold an event to discuss its plans to invest in the U.S. as soon as later this week.

WISN-TV reports it asked Speaker Paul Ryan about Foxconn's plans while he was in Milwaukee Monday, and that the Speaker said he did have some insight but would let Governor Scott Walker offer any other details at a later time.

27 News has reached out to the governor's office, as well as representatives of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority leader Scott Fitzgerald, to ask if they can confirm these reports.

Foxconn has previously said it would add a manufacturing facility somewhere in the U.S. that would employ up to 10,000 people. The company's chairman told investors he would choose a location by the end of July. Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are other states thought to be in the running to land the investment.

27 News reported last week Madison and south central Wisconsin would benefit from supply-chain jobs even if Foxconn chose to locate in southeastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn is a Taiwanese company that produces iPhones for Apple - primarily in China - and other electronics for companies like Dell and Toshiba.



