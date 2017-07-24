Police: possible suspect tracked after 2016 Madison killing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Unsealed court records show a police dog used a scent from the scene of a 2016 Madison killing to track down a possible suspect.



An affidavit to support the search of a 23-year old man's iPhone states a tracking dog used the scent from shell casings at the Madison gas station where Darius Haynes was fatally shot May 10, 2016. The affidavit also states the man's clothing appeared to match the clothing of a man seen on surveillance video running from the gas station at the time of the shooting.



There have been no arrests in connection with Haynes' homicide. The man referenced in the search warrant documents was charged earlier this month with possessing methamphetamine, and drug dealing.



The affidavit says police report there was marijuana and a baggie on Haynes when officers responded to the shooting. Records from two, other unsealed search warrants say Haynes' cell phone, and the cell phone of another man, were also seized and searched. What was found on any of the phones is not specified in the records.



Authorities say Haynes' killing was the second of three related, homicides in the spring of last year. The April 2016 shooting of Haynes' friend, Martez Moore also remains unsolved. Moore's brother is serving a prison sentence for the third homicide, involving the death of Elijah Washington.