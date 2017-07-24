Two people hurt after shooting at La Ville Apartments on West Go - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two people hurt after shooting at La Ville Apartments on West Gorham Street

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least one person is shot and another injured following an incident at the La Ville Apartment complex on West Gorham Street in Downtown Madison.

Right now, Madison Police's Officer in Charge tells 27 news they are just beginning their investigation.

They did confirm a shooting had happened and two people had been transported to a local hospital; one of whom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not disclose details on the nature of the second victims injuries, or the condition of either victim.

We'll bring you the latest as more information becomes available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.