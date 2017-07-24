Two people hurt after shooting at La Ville Apartments on West Gorham Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least one person is shot and another injured following an incident at the La Ville Apartment complex on West Gorham Street in Downtown Madison.

Right now, Madison Police's Officer in Charge tells 27 news they are just beginning their investigation.

They did confirm a shooting had happened and two people had been transported to a local hospital; one of whom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not disclose details on the nature of the second victims injuries, or the condition of either victim.

We'll bring you the latest as more information becomes available.