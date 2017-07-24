UPDATE: Two people hurt, no one shot, after robbery on West Gorham Street

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say there was some misinformation following an incident in downtown Madison Monday night.

Originally police say they received a call around 5:20 pm detailing an altercation on the 400 block of West Gorham Street that had escalated into someone being shot.

Upon investigation, police say they discovered the incident was in fact not a shooting, but rather a robbery, and that no one had been shot.

Police say the two male victims were approached by three suspects who appeared to know the victims, and were robbed in what they are calling a targeted incident.

The suspects are described the suspects as two African American men in their 20's, and a Hispanic man in his late 20's.

Both victims were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the extent, and nature of their injuries isn't known at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least one person is shot and another injured following an incident at the La Ville Apartment complex on West Gorham Street in Downtown Madison.

Right now, Madison Police's Officer in Charge tells 27 News they are just beginning their investigation.

They did confirm a shooting had happened and two people had been taken to a local hospital; one of whom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not disclose details on the nature of the second victim's injuries, or the condition of either victim.

We'll bring you the latest as more information becomes available.