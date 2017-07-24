Family, community mourning 6-year-old shot and killed

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Family members and others gathered in the Milwaukee neighborhood where a 6-year-old boy was killed in a hail of gunfire.

Neighbors knocked on doors Sunday and encouraged anyone who saw what happened to come forward with information that could help police catch those responsible for the death of Justin Evans Jr.

Family members say Justin was visiting his grandmother's house and was heading out on a fishing trip Saturday evening. They say Justin was running to the house to tell his mother he was leaving when gun shots rang out in the yard and he was hit.

Justin's aunt, Dakota Jones, says he was full of joy and positive energy and was eager to start first grade. An autopsy is expected to be done Monday.