Last orca calf born in captivity at a SeaWorld park dies

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared Kushner

Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner says he has 'nothing to hide' on Russia

Jared Kushner says he has 'nothing to hide' on Russia

A U.S. Army soldier based in Hawaii is pleading not guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.

A U.S. Army soldier based in Hawaii is pleading not guilty to charges of attempting to support the Islamic State group.

The Senate plans a vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's a mystery what they are voting on.

The Senate plans a vote this week on a Republican health care bill but it's a mystery what they are voting on.

At least two people were killed and six hurt when a car slammed into a group of people and then into a nursing home Monday in southeast South Dakota in an apparent accident, authorities said.

At least two people were killed and six hurt when a car slammed into a group of people and then into a nursing home Monday in southeast South Dakota in an apparent accident, authorities said.

A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that authorities say killed her sister in California.

A teenage driver lost control of her car while she was livestreaming on Instagram and recorded part of the crash that authorities say killed her sister in California.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

Last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program has died at its San Antonio park.

Last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program has died at its San Antonio park.

More than three years after a coroner declared a teen girl dead, a Northern California judge is deciding whether to revoke her death certificate at the family's request.

More than three years after a coroner declared a teen girl dead, a Northern California judge is deciding whether to revoke her death certificate at the family's request.

A helicopter rescued hikers clinging to tree branches and perched on boulders as fast-moving floodwaters tore through a normally quiet creek in Arizona.

A helicopter rescued hikers clinging to tree branches and perched on boulders as fast-moving floodwaters tore through a normally quiet creek in Arizona.

The small Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems.

The small Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program died Monday at the company's San Antonio park, SeaWorld said.

Veterinarians were treating 3-month-old Kyara for an infection last weekend, but her health continued to decline, the Orlando-based company said in a news release.

"Kyara had a tremendous impact on the entire zoological team, not to mention all of the guests that had the chance to see her," San Antonio trainer Julie Sigman said in a statement. "The heart and support that has gone into caring for her throughout Takara's pregnancy until today has been amazing. As animal caregivers we dedicate our lives to these animals, and this loss will be felt throughout the entire SeaWorld family."

A veterinary team will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The release said that could take several weeks.

SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, following years of pressure from animal rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity. SeaWorld has not collected a wild orca in nearly 40 years, and most of its orcas were born in captivity.

Kyara was born to 26-year-old Takara last April but was conceived before the program's end was announced. Orca gestation can last up to 18 months.

SeaWorld also has decided to phase out its world-famous killer whale performances by 2019, after public opinion turned against keeping orcas, dolphins and other animals in captivity for entertainment. The backlash intensified after the 2013 release of "Blackfish," a documentary critical of SeaWorld's orca care. It focused on the orca Tilikum, which killed trainer Dawn Brancheau in Orlando in 2010 by dragging her into the pool before shocked visitors after a "Dine with Shamu" show.

Tilikum, which sired 14 calves over nearly 25 years in Orlando, died of bacterial pneumonia in January. Kyara was sired by Kyuquot (pronounced ky YOO kit).

SeaWorld has 22 orcas left in the U.S. The youngest, Amaya, was born in December 2014. All the orcas are expected to remain on display and available for researchers for years to come in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio.

SeaWorld has announced plans to introduce new "natural orca encounters" in place of theatrical shows.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.