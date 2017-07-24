EAA AirVenture takes flight in Oshkosh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

EAA AirVenture takes flight in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- One of the new things you'll see this year at EAA AirVenture is part drone, part helicopter.
    The Ohio-based company Workhorse is showing off its aircraft, called SureFly.
    The two-passenger octocopter can travel about 70 miles at a time.
"It flies like a helicopter but it's much easier to pilot. It can fly autonomously or it can fly simply by holding a joystick," owner Patrick Conners told WBAY.
    The AirVenture is going on all week in Oshkosh.
    One of the highlights of the show Tuesday will be when two B-29s meet in the air for the first time in more than 50 years.

