EAA AirVenture takes flight in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- One of the new things you'll see this year at EAA AirVenture is part drone, part helicopter.

The Ohio-based company Workhorse is showing off its aircraft, called SureFly.

The two-passenger octocopter can travel about 70 miles at a time.

"It flies like a helicopter but it's much easier to pilot. It can fly autonomously or it can fly simply by holding a joystick," owner Patrick Conners told WBAY.

The AirVenture is going on all week in Oshkosh.

One of the highlights of the show Tuesday will be when two B-29s meet in the air for the first time in more than 50 years.