UW police investigate campus sex assault report

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police at UW-Madison are investigating an alleged sexual assault in a campus residence hall.
    The report came in early Monday morning.
    Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other.
    Authorities would not say which residence hall is involved.    

