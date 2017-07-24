Consumer hotline number spoofed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Consumer hotline number spoofed

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Another government agency is having its phone number spoofed.
    The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a number of reports from people who said they received a call from the Consumer Protection Hotline Monday with the 800 number on their caller ID.
    Consumer Protection does not make phone calls to consumers using the 800 number.
    Officials say if you get this call, don't answer, just hang up.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.