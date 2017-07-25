UW Study: Single-sport athletes at higher risk of injury

Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
Janesville Police report search and recovery efforts have resumed for a missing man in the Rock River.More >>
Utah couple give newborn daughter drugs to cover up addiction from hospital staff.More >>
Madison police investigate an armed robbery that happened Sunday night.More >>
Unsealed court records show a police dog used a scent from the scene of a 2016 Madison killing to track down a possible suspectMore >>
The mental health of a man charged in a frightening attack at a Madison restaurant may be a factor in how the criminal case against him is resolved.More >>
An Eau Claire man was shot and killed by police after an armed standoff on the city's northwest side that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. Police spent hours trying to negotiate with the 59-year-old man, who refused to surrender.More >>
Ohio pilot crash lands in Green Lake County while en route to EAA.More >>
Authorities say a Madison man in a wheelchair was in a downtown crosswalk Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver.More >>
Janesville Fire Department located two vehicles in the Rock River Monday morning.More >>
Rollover crash sends car up in flames on John Nolen Drive Sunday morning.More >>
An American college student who was arrested in China one week ago after allegedly injuring a taxi driver who was roughing up his mother in a dispute over a fare has been released, according to a U.S. senator. Steve Daines, the U.S. Senator from Montana, released a statement today announcing the release of Guthrie McLean, 25, at 2 a.m. local time in China.More >>
Three Square Market will offer microchip implants to its employees on August 1st.More >>
Madison police are investigating a shooting that damaged two vehicles.More >>
