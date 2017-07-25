Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKOW) -- A relaxed Paul Chryst made his rounds at Big Ten Media Days, happy that unlike most of last season, he wasn't swamped with questions about the quarterback position.

"There really aren't any. You open it up for questions, and you don't have a quarterback. Last year at this time there was a lot of questions, so these are all wonderful experiences."

Chryst ended all controversy in the spring by naming Alex Hornibrook his starter. The sophomore will have some weapons to work with like tight end Troy Fumagalli who was just named one of the five players to watch this season in the Big Ten West.

"At the end of the day I can only control what I can control. All of that media attention I can't," says the senior. "It's the way I have done things, put your head down and work and look back at the end and see what you have done."

Chryst had more than a few good words to share about one of their biggest targets next season, who joins Jack Cichy, Michael Deiter, D'Cota Dixon, and Conor Sheehy as captains for next year's squad.  

"That's what is exciting to me about Fum is he can be a complete tight end. You can hold him to the highest standard at any of those things and that's pretty good."

The Badgers return most of their offensive line and are restocked at running back so there's hope the offense can improve over last year's group that finished fifth in the Big Ten in scoring.

"We have all of the tools there. We returned four guys on the offensive line, with five who have game experience that have played a lot. Alex is a year older  and a lot of weapons on the outside."  

One interesting nugget to pop up at these Big Ten Media Days - the possibility of Wisconsin starting a non-conference series with Notre Dame. Chryst confirmed the rumor, saying they could play at either Soldier Field or Lambeau Field.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations

    Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations

    After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves. 

    More >>

    After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves. 

    More >>

  • UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    UW Baseball Reunion at Hawks Landing

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

    Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season. 

    More >>

  • Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    Badgers Picked to Win West Division in Preseason Media Poll

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>

    The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.