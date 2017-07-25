Badgers take on Big Ten Media Days with even higher expectations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WKOW) -- A relaxed Paul Chryst made his rounds at Big Ten Media Days, happy that unlike most of last season, he wasn't swamped with questions about the quarterback position.

"There really aren't any. You open it up for questions, and you don't have a quarterback. Last year at this time there was a lot of questions, so these are all wonderful experiences."

Chryst ended all controversy in the spring by naming Alex Hornibrook his starter. The sophomore will have some weapons to work with like tight end Troy Fumagalli who was just named one of the five players to watch this season in the Big Ten West.

"At the end of the day I can only control what I can control. All of that media attention I can't," says the senior. "It's the way I have done things, put your head down and work and look back at the end and see what you have done."

Chryst had more than a few good words to share about one of their biggest targets next season, who joins Jack Cichy, Michael Deiter, D'Cota Dixon, and Conor Sheehy as captains for next year's squad.

"That's what is exciting to me about Fum is he can be a complete tight end. You can hold him to the highest standard at any of those things and that's pretty good."

The Badgers return most of their offensive line and are restocked at running back so there's hope the offense can improve over last year's group that finished fifth in the Big Ten in scoring.

"We have all of the tools there. We returned four guys on the offensive line, with five who have game experience that have played a lot. Alex is a year older and a lot of weapons on the outside."

One interesting nugget to pop up at these Big Ten Media Days - the possibility of Wisconsin starting a non-conference series with Notre Dame. Chryst confirmed the rumor, saying they could play at either Soldier Field or Lambeau Field.

