The Capitol Square Construction Project is complete

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madisonians rejoice! The Capitol Square Construction Project is finally, and officially complete.

According to both a tweet sent out by the City of Madison this afternoon and a blog post by Mayor Paul Soglin, the project was finished weeks ahead of schedule.

The Mayor praised contractor, Capitol Underground for working and collaborating with both AT&T and MG&E so their projects and the reconstruction could be finished early.

During the project the concrete pavement and gravel base was replaced as were the curb, gutter, sewer and water mains in the area. At the same time MGE replaced gas mains, while AT&T installed new and conduit duct packages.

The mayor went on to say while there is still some remodeling going on, the square project is now complete and the roads hugging each side of the Capitol are back open.