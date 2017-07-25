The Capitol Square Construction Project is complete - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Capitol Square Construction Project is complete

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madisonians rejoice! The Capitol Square Construction Project is finally, and officially complete.

According to both a tweet sent out by the City of Madison this afternoon and a blog post by Mayor Paul Soglin, the project was finished weeks ahead of schedule.

The Mayor praised contractor, Capitol Underground for working and collaborating with both AT&T and MG&E so their projects and the reconstruction could be finished early.

During the project the concrete pavement and gravel base was replaced as were the curb, gutter, sewer and water mains in the area. At the same time MGE replaced gas mains, while AT&T installed new and conduit duct packages.

The mayor went on to say while there is still some remodeling going on, the square project is now complete and the roads hugging each side of the Capitol are back open.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.