RIGHT NOW: Madison police on the scene of shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are on the scene of a shooting.

They were called to the 2000 block of Adderbury Lane, off Raymond Road, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday for a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Police at the scene tell us the suspect is at large and there is no information on how the victim is doing.

27 News will continue to follow this developing story on Wake Up Wisconsin.

