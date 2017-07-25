Melinda's Garden Moment: Worm Composting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Convert kitchen scraps into a nutritious soil additive with the help of red worms.



Gardening expert Melinda Myers suggests filling a container with moistened shredded paper. Put in some soil or compost and add your kitchen scraps and red worms. Harvest the finished compost by placing fresh paper and kitchen scraps on one side of the bin so the worms migrate out of the compost and into the fresh paper. It takes one to four weeks.



Once the first layer is full start adding fresh kitchen scraps to the second layer. Once the worms finish decomposing the materials in the lower bin, they will crawl up through the screen and start working on the second bin.



For more gardening tips, visit Melinda's website.