EAA air show to feature two WWII planes together for first time in 50 years

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Two rare World War II planes will fly together at the EAA Airventure on Tuesday.

Two Boeing B-29's, The Doc and Fifi will fly in the air together for the first time in more than 50 years.

Doc took more than 15 years to be restored.

The flight will happen during the afternoon air show, which starts at 2:30.

