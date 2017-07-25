Body recovered from Rock River

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has recovered a body on the Rock River.

Photos sent to 27 News show authorities have set up near the intersection of South River and West Racine streets.

Officials have been searching for 21-year-old Dakota Giese since Saturday. A friend walking with him at the time called 911 to report he had fallen in. He is considered a missing person.

