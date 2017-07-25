Body recovered from Rock River - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Body recovered from Rock River

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has recovered a body on the Rock River. 

Photos sent to 27 News show authorities have set up near the intersection of South River and West Racine streets. 

Officials have been searching for 21-year-old Dakota Giese since Saturday. A friend walking with him at the time called 911 to report he had fallen in. He is considered a missing person.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News for more on air and online. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.