UPDATE: Body pulled from Rock River may be Giese, police say

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – Authorities are working on the assumption the body pulled from the Rock River Tuesday morning is that of Dakota Giese, although a positive identification hasn't been made yet.

Someone walking along the Racine Street bridge called officials at about 7 a.m. after seeing a body floating in the river, Lt. of Investigations Terry Sheridan said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

Janesville officers and fire department personnel responded and found the body of what appeared to be an adult male in the water on the west side of the river just south of the Racine Street bridge, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

The body was recovered by Janesville Fire Department personnel and turned over to members of the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to positively identify the body.

Giese, 21, was last seen Saturday evening when he apparently fell into the river. A witness reported seeing Giese struggle in the water and called 911, according to police.

Search and rescue crews had been on the water all day Sunday and Monday, however their only discoveries were two abandoned vehicles that appeared to have been there for a while.

The drowning appears to be an accident, police said.

*************

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department has recovered a body on the Rock River.

Photos sent to 27 News show authorities have set up near the intersection of South River and West Racine streets.

Officials have been searching for 21-year-old Dakota Giese since Saturday. A friend walking with him at the time called 911 to report he had fallen in. He is considered a missing person.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News for more on air and online.