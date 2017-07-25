Wisconsin State Fair to open with new food, new fun

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Fair opens soon and organizers say there are many new things this year.

The fair runs August 3 - 13 at the fairgrounds in West Allis. Tickets are $12 for adults and children 12 or over, $7 for members of the military, seniors and kids ages 6-11, and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10 per vehicle or $5 per motorcycle.

There is a metal detection checkpoint at every gate. Wisconsin State Fair also searches all bags, coolers, wagons and strollers.

Kristin Chuckel with the Wisconsin State Fair says there are many new things this year. Besides the new fair foods to try, the biggest attraction is the "Wonderwheel," the largest traveling Ferris wheel in North America. Other new attractions include the "All for One Swine Show," a homemade Sangria competition, and a dog tricks competition.

Live entertainment can be found on 30 free stages, featuring jugglers and comedians as well as music from many genres. Some of the more notable shows are John Mellencamp, Kip Moore, Alan Jackson, King & Country, The Beach Boys, Patti LaBelle, Pentatonix, and Lee Ann Womack.

As always, don't forget about the agriculture shows!

For a full list of entertainment, food and other attractions, click on this link for the Wisconsin State Fair.