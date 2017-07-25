Sheriff: Brakes may have failed in crash that seriously hurt tee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff: Brakes may have failed in crash that seriously hurt teenager

PLEASANT SPRINGS (WKOW) -- A teenager from Cottage Grove has serious injuries after a crash in Pleasant Springs Monday afternoon.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office and UW Med Flight responded to the crash at N. Hill Street and Rinden Road 2:30 p.m. Monday. They found the driver, Jeremy D. Luchsinger, 16, was partially ejected from his 1990 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, and had become pinned under the vehicle. Luchsinger was taken to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff's office say Luchsinger was not wearing a seatbelt. Detectives are investigating, but are looking into whether or not the vehicle's brakes may have failed.

