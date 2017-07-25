Sen. Scott Fitzgerald talks Foxconn, budget on Capital City Sund - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sen. Scott Fitzgerald talks Foxconn, budget on Capital City Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) talked about his wishes for the 2017-19 state budget and the speculation over a Foxconn incentive package on this week's Capital City Sunday.

Mike Haas, administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, also joined Host Greg Neumann to discuss why the state is refusing to turn over all of the voter information being asked for by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on July 23.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.