Trump praises Senate for taking up health care

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for moving forward on health care repeal.

He says a vote Tuesday to take up the Republican health care bill "was a big step."

Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (sahd hah-REER'-ee).

Trump is also thanking Arizona Sen. John McCain, who returned to Washington his brain cancer diagnosis, to cast a vote.

Trump adds that he wants "to congratulate the American people" because better health care is on the way.

----

3:10 p.m.

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama's health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

----

2:35 p.m.

Protesters temporarily disrupted the Senate proceedings on the health care bill.

Shouting "Kill the bill" and "shame," the demonstrators stood in the visitors' gallery and chanted. They were led out of the chamber by police but could still be heard.

The vote got underway on moving head on health care with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama's law. The Senate chamber was packed, with lawmakers standing to cast their votes.

----

2:30 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging his colleagues to move ahead on health care legislation with the goal of erasing much of the Obama health law.

McConnell told senators seated in the Senate chamber: "We cannot let this moment slip by." He made the remarks ahead of a make-or-break vote to take up the bill. The Kentucky Republican said many GOP senators waited for years for the opportunity to scuttle the 2010 law.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged lawmakers to reject it, saying, "Turn back now before it's too late."

A vote to move ahead would set up days of debate and votes. Republicans have promised for seven years to repeal and replace the law.

As McConnell set up the vote, protests erupted, chanting, "Kill the bill."

----

2:30 p.m.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito has become the latest wavering Republican to say they will back beginning debate on legislation rolling back much of President Barack Obama's health care law.

Capito has been among several moderate Republicans concerned about the GOP bill's cuts in the Medicaid health care program for the poor, disabled and nursing home residents. She's also pushed for added funding for programs that help combat the abuse of drugs including opioids.

West Virginia is one of the nation's poorest states and has an unusually serious drug abuse problem.

Capito says as the Senate debates the bill, she'll push for policies "that result in affordable health care coverage for West Virginians."

----

2:15 p.m.

A Senate Republican who hadn't declared how he'd vote on repealing much of the Obama health care law says he'll vote Tuesday to begin debate.

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller's statement was crucial because GOP leaders can only lose two of the 52 Republican senators and keep the bill alive. Around a dozen declared opposition or lambasted the legislation, but many seemed to be falling into line.

Heller faces perhaps the toughest re-election race next year of any Senate Republican. He and his state's popular Republican governor, Brian Sandoval, have opposed the GOP bill because of its Medicaid cuts.

Heller said in a statement that doing nothing to solve problems with President Barack Obama's law wasn't tenable. He said he'd oppose the final bill if it's not improved for Nevada.