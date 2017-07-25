All city dive meet wrapped up in Monona

After falling just short in the Big Ten Championship last year, the Badgers are the favorites in the West heading into the 2017 season. Even with the losses of T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, this team has even higher expectations for themselves.More >>
Over 60 former University of Wisconsin baseball players tee'd off at Hawks Landing Golf Course in Madison on Saturday for their first baseball reunion since 2008. The Badgers haven't had a NCAA sanctioned baseball team since the 1991 season.More >>
The Badger football team will be entering this season with a bullseye directly on their backs. The University of Wisconsin is not only the defending Big Ten West Division champs from last season, but they are picked to win it again in 2017 in a preseason media poll released on Friday.More >>
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list. Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity. The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for moving forward on health care repeal.More >>
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) talked about his wishes for the 2017-19 state budget and the speculation over a Foxconn incentive package on this week's Capital City Sunday.More >>
Concerns are rising among lawmakers and others in Wisconsin over what incentives the state may offer to land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant.More >>
The Latest on the ongoing effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 9:20 p.m. The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.More >>
The last killer whale born in captivity under SeaWorld's former orca-breeding program died Monday at the company's San Antonio park, SeaWorld said. Veterinarians were treating 3-month-old Kyara for an infection last weekend, but her health continued to decline, the Orlando-based company said in a news release.More >>
27 News is working to confirm a Wall Street Journal report that tech manufacturer Foxconn will choose a Wisconsin site for its expansion into the U.S.More >>
Utah couple give newborn daughter drugs to cover up addiction from hospital staff.More >>
Stubbs, the honorary feline mayor of the Alaska town of Talkeetna, has died at the age of 20.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's not running for U.S. Senate next year and called a political action committee set up by some of his conservative loyalists a "scam."More >>
It was at the station where police say the woman got into a dispute with the driver about a fare before jumping into the driver's seat and driving off.More >>
