Health care vote Plutchak test

The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 3:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for moving forward on health care repeal.

He says a vote Tuesday to take up the Republican health care bill "was a big step."Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanese PrimeMinister Saad Hariri

Trump is also thanking Arizona Sen. John McCain, who returned to Washington his brain cancer diagnosis, to cast a vote.

Trump adds that he wants "to congratulate the American people" because better health care is on the way.