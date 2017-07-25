Health care vote Plutchak test

Health care vote - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Dan Plutchak, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
MADISON (WKOW) -

The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill (all times local): 3:35 p.m. 

President Donald Trump is praising the Senate for moving forward on health care repeal.

He says a vote Tuesday to take up the Republican health care bill "was a big step."Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanese PrimeMinister Saad Hariri

Trump is also thanking Arizona Sen. John McCain, who returned to Washington his brain cancer diagnosis, to cast a vote.
   Trump adds that he wants "to congratulate the American people" because better health care is on the way.

