Health insurers, consumer groups say Senate motion to proceed extends uncertainty

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the U.S. Senate approving a measure to debate possible changes to the country's health care law Tuesday, consumer groups and insurance companies say the uncertainty about the 2018 health insurance markets will remain.

"You're gonna see all sorts of people wondering - 'am I covered, am I not covered?' It's gonna create an absolute nightmare," said Nino Amato, spokesperson for the Coalition on Wisconsin Aging Groups.

CWAG is particularly concerned about what might happen in our nation's Capitol, because the people they respresent have the most to lose.

People nearing retirement represent the largest number of consumers who buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's individual marketplace.

"But those who are 49 to 65 are going to see their premiums go from $700 a month to as much as $1,900 a month," said Amato.

Amato is citing numbers put out by the Congressional Budget Office, which assessed the impact of both the House and Senate Republican plans.

It is unlikely either plan will be passed through in its original form, but for Amato, the delay on a firm arrangement for 2018 is equally troubling.

He said the failure to commit to a plan for another few months would make things tough on consumers looking to make decisions about their health care for next year.

"Well that gets into the enrollment period, and that's going to be very difficult," said Amato.

It's not just consumers, but insurance companies that are also concerned about what might happen with the markets going forward.

"There needs to be some clarity within the next two months, not only for GHC, but I'm sure our entire industry," said Al Wearing, Group Health Cooperative's Chief Insurance Services Officer.

Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin insures roughly 3,000 state residents on the individual marketplace.

Wearing believes at this point, GOP politicians in Washington may have no choice but to leave the Affordable Care Act in place for at least 2018.



"Even with the changes going on today, I think it's going to be very difficult to change it that quickly," said Wearing. "I wouldn't place any bets on 2019 though, based on what's going on."

GHC-SWC already submitted its rates for 2018 to the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, but they involved some major guesswork.

"We have to make some assumptions that we normally wouldn't have to make," said Wearing. "And so, our rates are reflective of those marginal assumptions that we don't know about yet."

Wearing said GHC-SCW can and likely will re-submit rates for their plans once it becomes more clear what will be in place for 2018.

If the ACA stays in place for another year, enrollment for 2018 would start on November 1.